Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

SHO stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

