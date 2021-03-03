Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,754. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $378.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

