Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,997 shares of company stock worth $276,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.75, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRDX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

