SVB Leerink Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $126.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.27.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 776.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.