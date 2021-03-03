Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.64

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and traded as high as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

