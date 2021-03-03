Swerve Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Swerve has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00480280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00073620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00078778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00082770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00054955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00487724 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,617,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,103,417 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Token Trading

