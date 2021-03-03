Swipe Price Tops $2.65 (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00005199 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $232.15 million and approximately $425.29 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00784640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00027818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00029739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00045495 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.