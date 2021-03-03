Swiss National Bank Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RadNet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,944,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RadNet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RadNet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,040,419.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.95 million, a PE ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 1.52.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

