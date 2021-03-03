Swiss National Bank Invests $1.44 Million in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

