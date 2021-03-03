Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

