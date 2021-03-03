Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Translate Bio worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBIO opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

