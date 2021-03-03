Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,162,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 337,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 808,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $12,539,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

