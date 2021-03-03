Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $992.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

