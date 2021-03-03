Swiss National Bank Takes Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of TCR2 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,384,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after buying an additional 1,012,572 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,764,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

