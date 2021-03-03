Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report $136.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the highest is $137.76 million. Switch reported sales of $128.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $571.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $577.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $636.99 million, with estimates ranging from $628.30 million to $644.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

SWCH opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592 over the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Switch by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

