Switch, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Switch in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Switch’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWCH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

SWCH opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 25.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after buying an additional 1,595,592 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Switch by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Switch by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952,235 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

