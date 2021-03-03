Sylo (SYLO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Sylo has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $141,818.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

