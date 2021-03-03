Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.63. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 283,653 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

