SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Up 6%

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.04 and last traded at $94.50. 224,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 352,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,500,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 694.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.