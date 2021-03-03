TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOBAF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 681,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,982. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

