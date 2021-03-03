Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $901.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after buying an additional 264,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4,332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

