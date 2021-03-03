Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Down 50.1% in February

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the January 28th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TWND traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 2,639,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,437. Tailwind Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to focus on consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

