Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Down 75.9% in February

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the January 28th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKBIF remained flat at $$29.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13. Takara Bio has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

