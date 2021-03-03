Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Talend worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Talend by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talend by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLND stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLND. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

