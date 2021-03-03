Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 67,552 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average volume of 13,786 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

NYSE SKT traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,647,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 782,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $11,752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 211,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

