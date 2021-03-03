Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Target stock opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.43. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

