Tarsadia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 61,127 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,127 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $12,167,000. SEA makes up approximately 2.5% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $20,502,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,424,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded up $6.71 on Wednesday, reaching $256.71. The stock had a trading volume of 104,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.01 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

