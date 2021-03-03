Tattooed Chef (TTCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.