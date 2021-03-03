TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman Sells 8,863 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$470,193.40.

TC Energy stock opened at C$54.82 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$74.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded TC Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.80.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.