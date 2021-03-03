TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

TCP opened at $30.21 on Monday. TC PipeLines has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. Research analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TC PipeLines by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,301,000 after acquiring an additional 558,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TC PipeLines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,957,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,069,000 after purchasing an additional 373,162 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,578,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TC PipeLines by 10,143.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,315,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,735,000 after buying an additional 1,302,440 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

