Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 245,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,159. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $399.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

