Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.31% of Teledyne Technologies worth $45,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 204,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $374.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.14. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

