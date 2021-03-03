Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

TELL traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 10,154,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,774,967. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 17.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 277,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tellurian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 478,237 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

