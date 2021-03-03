Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Up 463.3% in February

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 463.3% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Telstra stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 114,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Telstra has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

