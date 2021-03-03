Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Kieran Hegarty Sells 10,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TEX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 23,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $9,306,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.