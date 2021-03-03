Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TERN stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn bought 665,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,305,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.