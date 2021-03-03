TerraUSD Market Cap Reaches $715.02 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $715.02 million and approximately $46.32 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006533 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006194 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 714,913,928 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

