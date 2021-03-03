Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the January 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.

Shares of Tervita stock remained flat at $$2.52 during trading on Wednesday. Tervita has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRVCF shares. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tervita has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

