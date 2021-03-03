Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,823 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,992,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $657.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $809.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

