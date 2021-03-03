Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after buying an additional 1,824,710 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 8,093,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 6,646,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

