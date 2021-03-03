Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $165.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.71.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

