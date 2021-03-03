Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.81 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – BWS Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a report released on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.75. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,700.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $28.10 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

TPL stock opened at $1,098.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $967.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.81. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,190.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 244 shares of company stock valued at $197,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

