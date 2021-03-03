The AES (NYSE:AES) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

The AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Get The AES alerts:

NYSE:AES opened at $26.81 on Monday. The AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The AES by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in The AES by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 754,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 231,151 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in The AES by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after buying an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.