The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.14.

BNS stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,400. The firm has a market cap of C$93.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$77.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

