The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$86.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$83.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$77.00 price objective (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$75.23.

Shares of BNS opened at C$76.64 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$77.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.92. The firm has a market cap of C$92.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

