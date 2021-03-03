The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders sold a total of 1,754,675 shares of company stock worth $100,308,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

