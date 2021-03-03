The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

