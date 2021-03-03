The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.50

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 54136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $728.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 467.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

