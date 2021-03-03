The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 228.4% from the January 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 902,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 55,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.