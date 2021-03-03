The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

